Loughborough Town Hall unveils a spectacular summer line-up of live music, comedy, drama and family fun

Hot on the heels of winning Best Pantomime 2024 in the British Pantomime awards, Loughborough Town Hall is delighted to announce an eclectic mix of comedy, drama, live music, family entertainment, and workshops in a vibrant programme of events running throughout Summer 2025 that is sure to offer something for everyone to enjoy.

Comedy fans are in for a treat this season, with a string of top names and laugh-out-loud nights at the Town Hall. On 3 May, Steve Bugeja brings Self Doubt (I Think), a candid look at confidence crises with plenty of laughs. Rich Hall follows on 9 May withChin Music, his trademark mix of sharp wit and country-infused comedy.

The Laffalot Comedy Club takes over the ballroom on 16 May, headlined by Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow star Mike Gunn, with musical comic Jenny Hart, up-and-comers Eddy Midgley and Hussein Ali, and host Cerys Nelmes. Then on 23 May, viral sensation Sophie McCartney deliversOne Foot in the Rave, tackling motherhood and millennial chaos, before the irrepressible Scummy Mummiesreturn on 19 September withHot Mess, their signature send-up of modern parenting.

For something completely unrehearsed, don’t miss Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical on 30 May, where Olivier Award-winning performers spin audience suggestions into a brand-new musical on the spot – all singing, all dancing, and completely unpredictable.

Highlights from the 2025 Summer Season at Loughborough Town Hall

Live music lovers have a packed line-up to look forward to, starting on 1 May withTaylor Mania, a tribute capturing the magic of Swift’s chart-topping hits. The next night, 2 May,Beyond The Barricade returns with West End favourites from Les Misérables, Phantom, and more.

What’s Love Got To Do With It – A Tribute to Tina Turnerlights up the stage on 8 May, celebrating 60 years of rock and soul with powerhouse vocals and unforgettable anthems. Then it’s Mania – The ABBA Tributeon 16 and 17 May,The Drifterson 29 May, andThe Magic of Motown on 31 May, each bringing iconic sounds and feel-good hits to the Town Hall.

Into June,G4 – Phantom of the Popera returns on 3 June, blending pop and operatic power, while80’s Live!brings the decade’s greatest tunes back to life on 13 June. September kicks off with The Glam Rock Show – Get It On! on 4 September, followed byBon Jovi Experience on 5 September, and Lost in Musicon 6 September, serving up a disco-drenched celebration of dancefloor classics.

Loughborough Town Hall’s In Conversation With series continues with some truly unmissable names. Levison Wood appears on 7 May, sharing stories from 20 years of global expeditions in Walking the World. Then on 14 May, Martin Fry of ABC offers an intimate evening of music and conversation, revisiting pop classics like The Look of Love and Poison Arrow. On 18 June, former detective Colin Sutton headlinesThe Makings of a Murderer – The Real Manhunter, revealing how he caught serial killers Bellfield and Grant, as featured in ITV’s Manhunt.

Drama opens the season with...Earnest! from 28–30 April, a sharp, modern twist on Wilde’s classic. In June, BrightLights Theatre School presents Footlooseon 7–8 June, packed with rebellious spirit and big musical numbers. Then from 9–13 September, the Loughborough Amateur Operatic Society brings the iconic Evitato life, tracing the rise of Argentina’s First Lady in a rousing musical classic.

Family audiences are also well served. On 25 April, Immersion Theatre’s The Little Mermaid dives into dazzling sets, original songs and undersea adventure, perfect for ages 4+. Bing’s Birthday returns on 3–4 May with songs, fun and special moments for younger audiences, while from 26–29 June, BrightLights is back with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, reimagining the Roald Dahl favourite with energy and heart.

And for creative minds, a trio of hands-on workshops adds to the mix. Try British Wildlife Lino Printing with Richard Jarvis on 10 May, Botanical Oil Painting with Chloe Jean on 14 June, or delve into Woodblock Printing with Sumiko Eadon on 27 September — each offering a relaxed and enriching experience for art lovers of all levels.

For more information on these events and to book tickets, visit loughborought ownhall.co.uk or contact the Box Office at 01509 231914.