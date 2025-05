HSBC Recruitment Officer, Bob Penny, with a visitor to the Club

Holwell Sports Bowls Club held the first part of their Try Bowls Open Weekend this afternoon (Friday) at their Welby Road, Asfordby Hill, green.

As part of the Bowls England's Big Bowls Weekend, HSBC welcomed visitors to try their hand at bowling with the expectation of increasing their membership.

Recruitment Officer, Bob Penny, had layed out several trial rinks for visitors to try out, and enjoy the experience of outdoor lawn bowling.