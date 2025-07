Poster for the event to be held at Asfordby Amateurs.

There will be an 11 aside football match being played on the 26th July at Asfordby Amateurs football club, alongside a family day celebrating the life of young local Erinne Budd who sadly passed away recently.

The day will be held in the memory of Erinne with the hope of raising enough to erect a “buddy” bench in her honour.