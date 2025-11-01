Melton author brings help to new puppy owners

Lulu loved to eat natural yogurt as a puppy.

My wife dedicated her summer to creating a book titled "Are You Sure You Are Ready for a Puppy?" After welcoming two puppies in quick succession, having only previously cared for older rescues, she documented all the challenges that come with raising puppies, especially for first-time dog owners.

Amid all the negativity in the world, I wanted to share a heart-warming story from Melton.

My wife, Louise Vodi, found herself out of work during the summer holidays after spending the past year tutoring a deaf student at Leicester College. She began doom scrolling daily, which filled her with anxiety and fear.

I encouraged her to channel her academic expertise into something meaningful for others. Inspired, she decided to create a book for first-time dog owners.

two puppies that inspired the book, Are you Sure you are ready for a puppy.

She spent countless hours at her laptop, revisiting old study notes, exploring the local pet shop K9 Chaos, examining dog food labels at supermarkets, and researching new information about vaccines. The result was a practical guide to owning your first dog.

It’s not a training manual but more of a how-to guide, covering topics like puppy-proofing your home and garden, desensitising your pup to loud noises, tips for hot weather, and more. The book is concise and straightforward, perfect for busy people who don’t have time to sift through endless pages for a single piece of advice. I’m incredibly proud of her accomplishment.