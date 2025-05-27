The digital shift is taking its toll on communities

As the digital shift takes its toll on community spirit, new research has revealed that 30% of people feel disconnected to their local community and 17% have never even spent time with their local community.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there could be a solution…and it’s served with a side of mushy peas!

The research, from the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, Greene King, reveals that the simple joy of heading to the local pub for a fish and chips lunch could be the ultimate remedy for community disconnection. The iconic British dish has been crowned London’s favourite lunch (32%) when socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a response to these findings, Greene King has partnered with the Eden Project for The Big Lunch (7–8 June) — a nationwide event designed to bring neighbours and communities together to connect and build friendships.

Lady enjoying a fish and chip lunch

In fact, 22% of people revealed that the pub is one of the few places they can still truly connect with their community, it’s clear just how vital these local spaces remain.

Food was also hailed as the most important driver for togetherness, with a staggering 76% of people agreeing that sharing a meal is the number one reason to create more moments to socialise.

With this in mind, Greene King is on a mission to bring communities around back together one dish at a time by supporting The Big Lunch, helping people rediscover the joy of shared moments, whether it’s with old friends or new faces from across the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering the second year of its partnership, Greene King will be hosting events at many of its managed pubs throughout June, including community get togethers and giveaways. To find out what is going on at your local pub, visit here.

Andrew Bush, Chief Experience Officer, at Greene King, said: “Our research shows that 80% of people believe that food is the most important part of a social gathering. And with 22% of people choosing to socialise in the pub, it really does show the important role that both of these things can play in bringing people together.

“However, even surrounded by huge communities it’s easy to feel alone, which is why The Big Lunch is the perfect opportunity for connection - whether it’s with neighbours, old friends, or someone new.

“We encourage everyone to check out the website to see what’s happening at their local Greene King pub and join us for great food and even better company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out what is going on in your area, visit: www.greeneking.co.uk/our-company/greene-king-for-good/closer-communities

Lindsey Brummitt, Programme Director at The Eden Project, said: “This marks our second year partnering with Greene King for The Big Lunch, with their support again offering people a wonderful chance to get together, share delicious food and make new friends in our communities.

“Following last year’s success, which saw communities across London come together to share friendship, food and fun, we hope even more people join in The Big Lunch this year on 7 and 8 June!

“The Big Lunch is a fantastic way to reach out and make valuable social connections, especially given over a quarter of people in the UK (27%) report a sense of disconnection as Greene King’s recent research has discovered.”