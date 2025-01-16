Tom Carradine (left) and Lili Redman, who are performing their vintage comedy show at Long Clawson

Tickets are on sale for a night of vintage comedy music at Long Clawson village hall next month.

The show, ‘Harmonies and Hijinks’, stars singer Lili Redman and pianist Tom Carradine performing iconic songs from legends like Flanders and Swann, Noel Coward, Gracie Fields, and Victoria Wood.

Audience members are promised ‘a dash of sharp wit, a shot of eccentricity, or the unique quirkiness of British comedy’, with crowd-pleasing songs like ‘The Hippopotamus Song’ and ‘The Biggest Aspidistra in the World’.

Lili is an internationally-acclaimed soprano, known for her comedic timing, cabaret performances, and diverse repertoire.

She has performed in prestigious venues across the world, balancing her life on stage with looking after her children and a busy career as a celebrant.

She said: “Tom and I are huge fans of a clever lyric and a good tune - this is a whole evening of undiluted merriment.”

Tom has a reputation as a music maestro, with a flair for old music, vintage clothing and musical comedy.

He regularly performs his ‘Carradine’s Cockney Singalong’ at some of the country’s most illustrious music halls and theatres and is known for his energetic, engaging performances which get audiences passionately singing along. Tom is also a keen music historian and can often be seen out and about on his penny farthing.

“The world seems a bit grey at the present time but hopefully these songs will make us all forget our worries and just get happy,” said Tom.

The show is at 7.30pm on Saturday February 15, doors open at 7pm.

Click HERE to get more information and to buy tickets.