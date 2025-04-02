Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The 1994 film focused on Stuart Sutcliffe and the band’s time in Hamburg

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast have been revealed ahead of Sam Mendes’ forthcoming The Beatles biopic.

But 34 years before the film’s planned release was another biopic about an original member of the band.

Learn more about the film Backbeat, starring Stephen Dorff, and where you can stream it in the UK.

The recent cast announcement for the upcoming Sam Mendes-directed Beatles biopics has generated significant excitement.

The four films are scheduled for release in April 2028, with Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan portraying the Fab Four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Beatles biopics and documentaries have become common, such as Sir Peter Jackson's archival footage compilation and films like Nowhere Boy and Lennon Naked focusing on John Lennon, one film predates many others

That film is 1994's Backbeat, which tells the story of the early Beatles in Hamburg, 34 years before Mendes' planned biopic. Featuring a strong cast of 90s acting talent, Backbeat was highly anticipated upon its release

What is Backbeat about?

Backbeat focused on the relationships Stuart Sutcliffe had with The Beatles and Astrid Kirchherr, aninfluential German photographer. | PolyGram Films

Backbeat delves into a crucial, often romanticized but also gritty chapter in the Beatles' history: their early, formative years in Hamburg, Germany, in the early 1960s.

The film's narrative centres on the intense and complex relationship between two key figures: Stuart Sutcliffe , the band's original bassist and a talented artist in his own right, and John Lennon, the band's rebellious and charismatic leader. It portrays their close bond, creative clashes, and the push and pull of their individual ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the band dynamics, Backbeat explores Sutcliffe's passionate romance with Astrid Kirchherr, the influential German photographer who played a significant role in shaping the Beatles' image, particularly their iconic moptop haircuts.

The film captures the bohemian atmosphere of Hamburg's clubs, the raw energy of their performances, and the challenges and camaraderie of those early days. It's a story of artistic exploration, youthful rebellion, and the bittersweet choices that ultimately led to Stuart Sutcliffe's departure from the band and his tragic, early death

Who starred in Backbeat?

A who’s who of ‘90s acting talent, making the film quite the vaunted prospect upon its release. IMDB lists the following performers in the following roles in Backbeat.

Stephen Dorff as Stuart Sutcliffe

Ian Hart as John Lennon

Sheryl Lee as Astrid Kirchherr

Gary Bakewell as Paul McCartney

Chris O'Neill as George Harrison

Scot Williams as Pete Best

Who did the soundtrack for Backbeat?

A major highlight of Backbeat was its soundtrack, featuring an impressive lineup of musicians. The Backbeat Band , featuring musicians like Dave Grohl, Thurston Moore, Greg Dulli, Mike Mills, and Dave Pirner, performed the film's music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two singles were released from the soundtrack to help promote the film: Money (That's What I Want) was the most predominant offering that received rotation on the radio and music television. The single peaked at number 48 on the UK Singles Chart in March 1994 .

Did any of The Beatles comment on Backbeat?

Yes - but of those who commented on the film, their feelings were mixed.

Sir Paul McCartney was particularly critical , expressing annoyance at his portrayal and the decision to have John Lennon sing 'Long Tall Sally,' a song McCartney often performed. He felt the film distorted the Beatles' early history, comparing it to other biopics that sacrifice historical accuracy.

However, Astrid Kirchherr, who is a central figure in the film, praised the accuracy and detail of her relationship with Sutcliffe and the Beatles, while Julian Lennon, John Lennon's son, and Pete Best, the Beatles' original drummer, also offered positive feedback

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I stream Backbeat in the United Kingdom?

Backbeat is available to rent or buy through all leading digital retailers, including Amazon Video and Apple TV+ .

Have you watched Backbeat or do you have a favourite film or documentary about The Beatles? Share your suggestions what to watch by leaving a comment down below.