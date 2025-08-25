Taster session organised for Scottish country dancing
The group is organising a taster session on Saturday (August 30) in Bingham Methodist Centre, starting at 2.30pm and lasting two hours.
Admission is free, but participants will be invited to donate to the charity, AllWeCan.
Cream teas will be provided during the afternoon and, as well as demonstrating some dances, the Waltham dancers will invite you to join in some easy dances.
You can dance with a friend or with one of the experienced dancers as a partner.
One of the organisers, John Aitken, said: “It’s great exercise for the body and amazingly good for giving your mind a challenging workout.
“The music is wonderful, you meet new people and you do not need a partner for this type of dancing.”
Call John Aitken on 07770 428103 or Audrey Cawthorn on 07753 277551 for details.