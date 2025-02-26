A previous Melton Record Fair at the Stockyard

The latest Melton Record Fair takes place on Saturday March 8 at the Stockyard.

Private sellers are again welcome to go along and hire a table to clear their old records, tapes and CDs, and also merchandise from their loft or garage.

Professional dealers will also be there and they are happy to value collections of individual items.

Local vinyl expert , DJ, author and dealer, John Manship, will attend as special guest.

Attendees can enjoy some live music as well, provided by talented singer Katie Rose.

Organiser Chris Popple said: “Some of the best dealers on the scene are looking forward to coming along – they love Visiting Melton and tell us that they often pop in for a look around and buy a pork pie.

"Melton Record Fair is now one of the best fairs on the calendar.”

There is free entry and car parking for buyers and browsers, drive in via gate eight on Nottingham Road.