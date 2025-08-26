Thomas Corden, who will play at an event at St John's Church in Melton

Talented young keyboard player Thomas Corden will be entertaining visitors to an open day at a Melton church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cream Teas, with delicious homemade cakes, will also be served in the Memorial Garden at St John’s Catholic Church, at Thorpe End, on Saturday September 6.

And Thomas will perform an afternoon cabaret at the event, which starts at 1pm and runs through to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser, Frances Levett, said: “We are delighted and proud that Thomas has offered to do this to help raise funds to build the community hall next to the church.

"His musical talents are well known, and this promises to be an amazing event.

"For just £5 you can get a full cream tea and be entertained by Thomas and have a singalong if you want.

"He will play requests - in fact, it may well turn into a tea dance!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to ‘ItsTCThePianoman’ to see Thomas playing his music on his own You Tube channel.

The St John’s event will also include a raffle and bric-a-brac sales.

Email [email protected] for more details and get advance tickets.

St John’s Church is the only Catholic place of worship set to take part in the annual Ride and Stride event organised by Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can be sponsored for the number of historic churches they visit during the event, which is on Saturday September 13, but they must be on foot, on a bicycle, a horse or a pavement vehicle.

Half the money raised will go to the church of each participant’s choice and the remainder to other historic churches.

Go to www.lhct.org.uk/ride-and-stride for more information and a list of all churches involved.