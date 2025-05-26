Local Crufts champion Caroline Knight and Starry who will be performing to music at the Dove Cottage Day Hospice dog show

A dog show and theatre production are being lined up for a family fun packed weekend to raise money for the Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

It is hosting the popular annual fun dog show on Saturday June 7 with a performance of Wind in the Willows on the Sunday – both events will be at Stathern Lodge (LE14 4EX), adjacent to the hospice.

There will be 10 categories in the dog show including ‘Best Biscuit Catcher’, ‘Waggiest Tail’ and ‘Fancy Dress’.

New for 2025 is the addition of a ‘Heelwork-to-music’ performance from a local Crufts champion trainer, Caroline Knight, and her 14-month-old dog, Starry - the ‘grand-dog’ of a 10-times Crufts winner and twice world champion.

Also new for this year is a ‘Scurry dog’ course provided by local company Train & Nourish, offering another fun interactive opportunity for visitors and their dogs to get involved with.

Stalls from local pet-related businesses will be available to browse, along with a jumble sale and car boot running alongside the dog show.

A big selection of men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing, shoes and accessories priced at just £1 per item.

Bacon rolls, ice creams, cakes and hot and cold drinks will be available to buy, including a selection of cold drinks kindly donated by Belvoir Farm.

Car boot sellers are welcome from 9.30am, gates open at 10am and dog show registrations start at 10.30am.

Entry to the jumble and car boot sale is £1 per person, with classes for the dog show from £2 per class.

Sunday’s stage show is being performed by professional touring theatre company, Illyria.

Following the fantastic reception of their performance of Dr Dolittle for the hospice last September, the cast will bring their bespoke outdoor stage to Stathern again to tell the tale of the loveable characters of Mole, Badger, Rat and Toad.

Ticket range from £6 for children and family tickets at £30 – go to www.dovecottage.org/windinthewillows to buy in advance or buy on the day.

Gates open at 2pm, with the performance starting at 3pm.

For more information on the weekend, visit www.dovecottage.org or follow the Dove Cottage Day Hospice Facebook page.