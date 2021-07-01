Valuable victory for Hamilton Tennis Club side

Hamilton Men’s Second team of Ian Scotland, Jon Dyson, Joe Cunningham and Richard Evans; front, Ed Shufflebotham and Dan Belcher

Hamilton Men’s Second team secured a valuable 6-3 victory when they entertained Newtown Linford Seconds.

The pairings of Ian Scotland and Jon Dyson, Ed Shufflebotham and Dan Belcher and Joe Cunningham and Richard Evans won two sets each.

It was a tougher match when the team travelled to Leicester to play Carisbrooke E - Edwin Shufflebotham and Fraser Rabbit Dalby, Dan Belcher and Richard Evans and Stuart Posnett with John Coleman losing 9-0.

The Third team of Selwyn Carter and Richard Evans, Joe Cunningham with Stuart Posnett and Andy Edwards with Patrick Whenham-Bossy lost 8-1 at Sileby, Selwyn and Richard winning the consolation set.

The first team of George Simpson and Craig Tracey and Doug Hacking with Graham Brown lost 9-0 when they entertained Kegworth Firsts.

Meanwhile the veterans have started their matches.

The Men’s First team of Craig Tracey with Fred Berdej and Richard Physick with Mark Ashman lost 7-1 to Leicestershire B, Richard and Mark winning the one set.

Doug Hacking with Craig Tracey and Mark Ashman and Graham Brown lost 8-0 when they travelled to Oadby Granville to play their Second team.

Doug Hacking and Craig Tracey and Graham Brown with Edwin Shufflebotham lost 8-0 when they travelled to Roundhill Seconds.

The Men’s Vets Third team of Stuart Posnett and Richard Evans and Ian Scotland with Joe Cunningham lost 7-1 when they played Carisbrooke C, Ian and Joe winning the consolation set.

Joe Cunningham and Jon Dyson and Ian Scotland and Selwyn Carter lost 7-1 when they entertained Gynsill, Ian and Selwyn winning the one set.

Richard Evans and Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Joe Cunningham with Simon Bligh lost 8-0 at Rothley.