Syston & District Skittle League returns after Christmas break

Long Alley Skittles

The chase for the Syston & District Skittle League title turning has tunred into a three way race.

The top of the table clash between Wymeswold Cons and Syston Cons B ended in a somewhat predictable 2-2 draw as the two sides shared the points for the sixth time in their last eight meetings over four seasons .. the advantage swung back and forth but it was the visitors that secured the draw after holding on by 37-36 in the final leg of the night .. a game played in great spirit which suggests the title race is potentially going down to the wire yet again .. Graham Spawton top scored for the visitors with 25 while Ian Merryweather again underlined his consistency with 24 for the home side.

Syston Social Club will feel they still have a big say in the race for the title after their home win versus Barrow Cons saw them close the gap further on the top two .. their six match unbeaten run means they now sit just one point off second placed Syston Cons B and two and a half points behind leaders Wymeswold Cons .. despite losing the opening leg, Social Club fought back to comprehensively outscore their opponents and record a 3-1 victory with Clarke Anderson top scoring with an excellent 25.

Syston Cons A came from behind to register an excellent win away at Carington Arms and moved themselves up to fourth in the table in the process .. after scraping home by just one pin in the third leg to level the game on the night, they then posted a final leg of 34 with the help of Liz Green's stack-up of 11 pins to ensure the win .. for the visitors, Mick Reed and Keith Platt were the joint highest scorers with 26 apiece .. remarkably, despite some high scoring games including draws against the top two teams, it means that Carington have not won on their home alley since the opening night of the season.

A low scoring encounter again at Top House saw the home side come out on top as both sides struggled to post competitive totals .. Top House raced into a 2-0 lead and secured the win with a tie in Leg 3 before Carington managed a consolation in the final leg .. the unforgiving nature of this alley is borne out by the fact that the home side are yet to break the 100 pin aggregate barrier on the night at home in six attempts this season yet have done so in six of their seven away games .. both sides find themselves in a congested mid-table with just three points separating the fourth and ninth placed teams.

Sileby Workos A hauled themselves off the bottom of the table and switched positions with Queniborough Wanderers after a comfortable 4-0 victory in a game which was re-routed to Queniborough after the Sileby alley became unavailable .. Sileby raced into a 3-0 lead and secured the maximum with a 31-30 nail-biter in Leg 4 .. Steve Taggart top scoring for Sileby with 24 .. it means Queniborough have now won just one of eight games played on their home alley so far this season.

League Table

Wymeswold Cons .. 35 pts

Syston Cons B .. 33.5 pts

Syston Social Club .. 32.5 pts

Highest Averages

Ian Merryweather of Wymeswold Cons @ 5.98

Darren Wagg of Wymeswold Cons @ 5.71

Chris Buxton of Syston Cons B @ 5.37