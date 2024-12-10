Syston & District Skittle League

Matchday # 10 played on Friday 6th December.

Queniborough Wanderers 1.5-2.5 Carington Arms Syston Cons B 1-3 Syston Social Club Carington Cons 1-3 Barrow Cons Wymeswold Cons 3.5-0.5 Top House Syston Cons A 4-0 Sileby Workos A

Wymeswold Cons stretched their lead at the top of the table with a comfortable victory against visiting Top House .. the home side's consistency down the order saw them ease into a 3-0 lead before the visitors managed a half a point consolation with a tie in the final leg .. Ian Merryweather once again was the pick of the home side with a top score of 25 on the night .. John Pratt, for the visitors, scored the only 9 of this week's fixtures.

Syston Cons B had a night to forget and suffered a rare league defeat at the hands of the visiting Syston Social Club .. this was only the fourth defeat in their last 79 matches for the home side as they were comprehensively outscored by their opponents .. Syston Cons habit of trailing after the opening leg came back to haunt them yet again and, for once, they were unable to recover as Syston Social Club's consistency on the night proved decisive .. the home side did grab a consolation in the final leg but it was the visitors who left with a fully deserved 3-1 win with Knut Heinemann-Wooster top scoring for the Social Club with an excellent 26.

Long Alley Skittles

Barrow Cons got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory away to third placed Carington Cons .. it was a tight affair with two of the first three legs shared before the away side clinched the victory by taking the final leg of the night by just three pins.

Carington Arms got the better of a low scoring encounter away to Queniborough Wanderers .. with the home team's alley unavailable, this game was played at the Syston Social Club and both sides appeared to struggle on the unfamiliar alley .. with the teams level after three legs it was the away side that eventually prevailed in the final leg to secure the victory by 2.5-1.5.

Syston Cons A eased to a bloodless 4-0 victory against a Sileby Workos A side that, sadly, could field only three players on the night .. despite their best efforts, the away side were fighting a losing battle from the off and could never land a blow on the home side's totals with Mick Reed top scoring for Syston Cons with an excellent 25.

Top Scorers ....

26 .. Knut Heinemann-Wooster for Syston Social Club

25 .. Mick Reed for Syston Cons A

25 .. Ian Merryweather for Wymeswold Cons