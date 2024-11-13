Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest results for the Syston & District Skittle League.

Syston Cons B joined Wymeswold Cons on 19.5 pts at the top of the League after a second successive 4-0 maximum at home .. visitors Carington Cons failed to take advantage of another below par opening leg by the home side but were then comprehensively outscored for the rest of the evening with Phil Curtis rediscovering his form in top scoring for the home side with 25. Wymeswold Cons faced an in form Barrow Cons in a game that went right to the wire .. with the sides tied going into the deciding leg, Wymeswold looked in trouble with just 9 pins at the halfway point chasing 28 for victory .. two sixes then provided the platform for skipper and last man Ian Merryweather to take the 7 pins required to clinch the final leg as well as victory on the night by 2.5 legs to 1.5 .. Darren Wagg top scoring for the home side with 27 pins.

The home sides four leg total of 109 pins was their lowest aggregate at home since beating Wreake Nomads in December '21. Syston Cons A slipped to their third defeat from four matches at home this season .. disappointing for a side that suffered just one home defeat during the whole of last season .

Syston registered their lowest four leg aggregate at home since coming into the League in Sept '22 and were heavily outscored by a Queniborough side posting back to back victories and recording their highest four leg aggregate away from home since April '22 .. Josh Whitmee top scored for the visitors with 25 pins. Top House chalked up their first win of the season with a 2.5-1.5 win over visiting Syston Social Club .. Syston have now lost four of their opening six games and never really recovered here from a disastrous first leg .. chasing 21 for victory and needing just 8 pins from the last three players, they only managed to find six pins between them and lost the leg by one pin .

Long Alley Skittles

On a night for record lows, Syston posted their lowest four leg aggregate home or away since the League returned from covid. Carington Arms and Sileby Workos A shared the points after a topsy turvy 2-2 draw .. the two sides traded legs across the evening with the home side just doing enough to win the final leg by one pin and force the draw .. Kev Troop top scoring for the home side with 25.

Syston Cons A 0-4 Queniborough Wanderers

Wymeswold Cons 2.5-1.5 Barrow Cons

Top House 2.5-1.5 Syston Social Club

Syston Cons B 4-0 Carington Cons

Carington Arms 2-2 Sileby Workos A

Top Scorers :

27 .. Darren Wagg for Wymeswold Cons

25 .. Phil Curtis for Syston Cons B

25 .. Kev Troop for Carington Arms

25 .. Alan Whitmee for Queniborough Wanderers

25 .. Ian Merryweather for Wymeswold Cons

24 .. Colin Pembleton for Queniborough Wanderers

Fixtures for 15th November

Syston Social Club vs Carington Arms

Sileby Workos A vs Wymeswold Cons

Queniborough Wanderers vs Top House

Carington Cons vs Syston Cons A

Barrow Cons vs Syston Cons B

Chris Buxton