Syston & District Skittle League

Latest Results from Matchday # 6 .. 1st November

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syston Cons A 2-2 Syston Cons B

Queniborough Wanderers 2.5-1.5 Syston Social Club

Barrow Cons 2-2 Carington Arms

Long Alley Skittles

Sileby Workos A 3-1 Top House

Carington Cons 1-3 Wymeswold Cons

League Chart .. Top 3

Wymeswold Cons .. 17 pts

Syston Cons B .. 15.5 pts

Carington Cons .. 14.5 pts

Wymeswold maintained their unbeaten start to the season and stretched their lead at the top to one and a half points after a 3-1 win away to Carington Cons .. in one of the highest scoring matches so far this season both sides equalled the highest individual leg of 39 pins and Wymeswold also achieved the highest four leg aggregate of the season so far with 132 pins .. ultimately it was Wymeswold's consistency that made the difference with five of their six players scoring 21 or more on the night .. Ian Merryweather and Rae Porter top scoring with 25.

An exciting game in the Syston Cons derby where Cons B also maintained their unbeaten start after sharing the points at Syston Cons A .. after their customary slow start, Cons B looked odds on to level the game at 1-1 only to see Ash Green claim a rare stack-up with 12 pins to win the leg by one pin .. great to watch unless you're on the receiving end .. in the circumstances, Cons B did exceptionally well to recover and come away with a draw as last man Chris Buxton found the six pins required to take the 3rd leg before claiming the final leg as Ash Green's second 9 of the night left his Cons A side just one pin short of victory .. 31 pins on the night for Ash puts him in pole position for the highest individual score of the season so far .. it will take some beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tight game at Barrow Cons as the home side recorded their third successive 2-2 draw and remain unbeaten in five matches since an opening night loss .. Carington Arms were also registering their third draw from the opening six games.

An unusual night at Queniborough Wanderers as the home side recorded their first win of the season after implementing the "Lowest Scorer" ruling to great effect .. with just five players available to the home side on the night the lowest scorer from each leg was allowed to throw again as last man and Queniborough took full advantage with 27 pins coming from the "extra" man to help secure the victory .. Rob Slater top scoring for visitors Syston Social Club with 26 pins.

A first win of the season for Sileby Workos A against winless Top House .. Sileby heavily outscored their opponents to race into a 2-0 lead before a second stack-up of 12 pins on the night, this time from Brian Holmes, secured the 3rd leg for the visitors .. unfortunately, the away side couldn't sustain the momentum and their final leg of just 17 pins was easily reached by the home side to secure the 3-1 win.

Top Scorers on Matchday # 6

31 .. Ash Green for Syston Cons A

26 .. Rob Slater for Syston Social Club

25 .. Chris Buxton for Syston Cons B

25 .. Rae Porter for Wymeswold Cons

25 .. Ian Merryweather for Wymeswold Cons