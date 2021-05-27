Superb start for Hamilton Tennis Club Ladies

Hamilton Ladies.

Hamilton Ladies’ Second team remain unbeaten in the summer league.

Their latest success was against Oadby Granville, winning 6-3 at home. Margaret Shufflebotham/Polly Dolby, Nicky Herbert/Dee Adams and Chris Stevens/Jo Draper Moore, each won two sets.

They won 6-3 at Leicestershire. Nicky Herbert/Dee Adams won three, Margaret Shufflebotham/Lesley Greaves two and Chris Stevens/Jo Draper Moore one.

The Ladies’ First team are still finding their feet in Division Two, losing out twice to tie-breaks. Tracy White/Jessi Jackson, Dee Adams/Sue Harrison and Penny Hallam/Emily Harrison entertained Oadby Granville Seconds. Tracy and Jessi won all three sets while Penny and Emily won one and lost another on a tie-break.

Against Leicestershire B, Tracy White/Jessi Jackson won two, Margaret Shufflebotham/Sue Harrison one and Penny Hallam/Emily Harrison one.

Tracy White/Jessi Jackson, Margaret Heggs/Sue Harrison and Penny Hallam/Emily Harrison lost 6-3 when to Charnwood seconds, Penny and Emily winning two sets and Tracy and Jessi one.

The Men’s First team (Will Harrison/Craig Tracey, George Simpson/Ciaran Boylan, Graham Brown/Doug Hacking) lost 9-0 at Market Harborough, while Mark Ashman/Craig Tracey, George Simpson/Ciaran Boylan, Graham Brown/Doug Hacking lost 9-0 to Stoney Stanton Seconds.

The Men’s Second team (Doug Hacking/Fraser Rabbit-Dalby, Graham Brown/Edwin Shufflebotham and Ciaran Boylan/Nathan Morgans) lost 5-4 to Westfields Seconds - Ciaran and Nathan winning three and Graham and Edwin one. Doug Hacking/Fraser Rabbit-Dalby, Graham Brown/Edwin Shufflebotham and Graham Hall/Nathan Morgans lost 9-0 at Hinckley seconds.

Against Oaks and District the Seconds’ Doug Hacking/Nathan Morgans, Graham Brown/Edwin Shufflebotham and Graham Hall/Ian Scotland lost 8-1, Graham and Ian winning one.