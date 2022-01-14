Victory for Syston, Melton Mowbray prepare for Rushden & Higham
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:03 pm
Syston Rugby Club returned to Midlands Premier action with a 31-10 home win against Broadstreet on Saturday, beginning 2022 with a victory.
They sit seventh in a tight top half of the table, level on points with Scunthorpe and Sandbach, three behind Bromsgrove in fourth and trailing third-place Sheffield by five.
Syston travel to basement boys Oundle this weekend.
Melton Mowbray Rugby Club will hit the road on Saturday.
Fifth-placed Melton will travel to Rushden & Higham, currently sixth in the Midlands 3 East (South).
The two sides are level on 29 points but Melton, who didn’t play this weekend, have two games in hand.