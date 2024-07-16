Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stilton Striders had 25 runners take part in the Whissendine 6ix with some among the trophies at the end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This popular local six hilly mile race is well supported by all residents of Whissendine and the White Lion Pub.

There were many strong finishers from the club, not only finishing top in their individual categories but also plenty of PBs on what is certainly not a flat course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Male Strider back was Daryl Boyce in a time of 37mins 50secs while first Female Strider was Rhiannon Baxter in a time of 39mins 42 secs, making her also fourth female overall and third in her age category.

Stilton Striders at the Whissendine 6ix race.

Julie Ashby not only claimed first Local Lady but also first V50 and with a 2.5minute course PB of 47mins 8secs.

Vanessa Walker claimed first V65 in a time of 57mins 9secs, Rachel Wade finished second V45 with a time of 45mins 23secs and Nicola Taylor third V45 in 46mins 12secs.

Emily Howett achieved a 1 minute 6 mile PB in a time of 46mins 36secs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kurt Wilson achieved third V50 in a time of 40mins 36secs, John Houghton was third V55 in a time of 47mins and 12secs.

George Wilson finished in a time of 43.16 and a course PB and Chris Harby also achieved a course PB in a time of 49mins 14secs.

Several Striders gained top positions for the Holme Pierrepont Grand Prix - a series of four midweek races over two weeks, ranging from 5k to 10k that is staged at the National Water Sports Centre near Nottingham.

Richard Pearson ended up second male overall, Vicki Lowe, Mark Tyler and Vanessa Walker all came second in their age groups and 10k PBs were achieved by Kurt Wilson, Mark Preston and Mark Tyler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Windmill Fell Race, Striders trio Duncan Greene, John Houghton and Sarah Lawrence completed the course and looked strong throughout.

Seven Striders junior members took part in the Charnwood Open athletics event at Loughborough University. There were great performances on the track by Josh Vanderweele, Max Pye, Megan Owen, Jake Robinson, Josh Owen, Liam Robinson and Harry Rook, with special mentions to Harry and Liam for winning their 100m and 200m heats.