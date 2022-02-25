Warmer win for Stoke Rochford's Knight, White and Ayto

Sport news

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors’ Winter Warmer competition was a Texas Scramble in drawn teams.

With better-than-forecast weather, 35-40mph winds caused problems, but the rain didn’t arrive until the last group was in the clubhouse.

Thirty-two hardy players took to the course and some great scores were recorded.

The winners were Darrell Knight, Brian Ayto and Brian White with a net score of 59.8.

In second place with a score of 62.3 were Andy Edwards, John Batty, Alan Donaldson and Ian Thomas.

Third were Ernie Armstrong, David Wilkins, Graham Manton and David Ford with a score of 62.4.

The New Leader in the winter-long competition is Brian White with 39 points.

In second place with 37 points is John Wright, and in third place with 36 points is Alan Dolby.