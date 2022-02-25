Warmer win for Stoke Rochford's Knight, White and Ayto
By John Wright
Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors’ Winter Warmer competition was a Texas Scramble in drawn teams.
With better-than-forecast weather, 35-40mph winds caused problems, but the rain didn’t arrive until the last group was in the clubhouse.
Thirty-two hardy players took to the course and some great scores were recorded.
The winners were Darrell Knight, Brian Ayto and Brian White with a net score of 59.8.
In second place with a score of 62.3 were Andy Edwards, John Batty, Alan Donaldson and Ian Thomas.
Third were Ernie Armstrong, David Wilkins, Graham Manton and David Ford with a score of 62.4.
The New Leader in the winter-long competition is Brian White with 39 points.
In second place with 37 points is John Wright, and in third place with 36 points is Alan Dolby.
The leaders in the Slack Goblet with 11 points are Ken Taylor and David Hamilton.