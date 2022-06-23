Victory for Belvoir Vale Bowls Club

Sport news.

They beat UNSSC by 60 shots to 44 shots at the University of Nottingham.

Sarah Porter, Malcolm Britton and Chris Gorman lost 8-14 to C. Newton, J. Hudson and S. Price.

Martin Hirst, Louise Sercombe and Martin Porter beat J. Jacques, C. King and M. Radforth 23-8.

Di Gorman, Nick Sercombe and Simon Gant beat Brian Bowler, Bob Banks and Dennis Hurley 21-7.

Jenny McCulloch, Sue Britton and Lawrie Pugh lost 8-15 to Kate Lyon and Alan Beaumonts.