Strong runs as Stilton Striders turn out in force for last Leicestershire League race

There was a great turnout by the Stilton Striders for the last race of the Leicestershire Road Running League Series, which is the biggest road running league in the UK.

In all, 19 members completed the hilly Rotherby 8 mile road race on what was a very misty and cold morning, all finishing in extremely strong times which reflected in their County Standards.

Gold Standards went to Daryl Boyce (MV40 48.41), Michael Marsden (MV55 53.47), Nicola Taylor (FV45 56.26), Katie Houghton (FV45 57.35) and Christina Heerey (FV65 1:12:52).

Silver standards were achieved by Andrew MacKay (Sen 51:15), Kurt Wilson (MV50 58.23) and John Houghton (MV55 1:01:02).

Bronze standards went to George Wilson (Sen M 54:01), Joseph Taylor Sen (M 56:42), Jamie Dean (MV40 59:37), Michael Cooke (MV55 1:07:07), Ian Craddock (MV60 1:08:05), Sarah Lawrence (FV45 1:09:58) and Jaswindar Stafford (FV50 1:11:55).

Copper standards went to Anthony Ison (Sen M 59:47) and Lee Harley-Hotchkiss (MV40 1:02:22).

Pewter standard went to Harvey Stafford (FV50 1:25:35) and Tungsten standard to Suzie Skelton (FV40 1:27:16).

The club also celebrated the achievements of three of their female members who completed the whole series in top podium positions in a very competitive field from a total of 27 clubs within Leicestershire.

Rhiannon Baxter finished fifth overall in the Female Senior category, Nicola Taylor third overall Female V45 category and Christina Heerey finished third overall Female V65

Two members also managed to complete 100 per cent of the races in their series, Daryl Boyce and Jaswinder Stafford managing to run all 11 races of varying distances.

Nine of the club's members headed over to Peterborough to complete the Great Eastern Half with some phenomenal finishing times.

An amazing Platinum County Standard went to Tom Hansen (MV40) in a time of 1:14:34,.

Gold Standards were achieved by Mark Stoneley (MV50 1:28:10.6) and Rhiannon Baxter (01:28:58.6).

Silver Standard was completed by Lewis Hyde (Sen M 1:22:24.7), Simon Dolphin-Rowland (MV50 1:39:16.0), Nikola Dolphin-Rowland(FV50 1:50:57.9) and Sandra Barnacle (FV55 1:58:08.7).

Bronze Standard went to Chris Page (MV40 1:34:00.8), Robert Craig (MV40-44 1:38:23.4) and Alan Barnacle (MV60 2:01:41.1).