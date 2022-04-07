Smiles and sunshine as Thrussington Fun Run raises £3,000

Runners enjoy this year's event.

After years of extreme weather, it was sunshine and smiles as Thrussington Fun Run raised more than £3,000 for charity following its return.

The atmosphere as ever was amazing as hundreds of runners were cheered on by an excited crowd.

More than 400 entries lined up as the event returned after its Covid hiatus.

Waltham on the Wolds Primary School were worthy winners of the school trophy for race one (reception year two), while Wreake Valley once again took the secondary school trophy. Thrussington Primary School won the other two school awards.

The course proved challenging this year, the first stream crossing, normally an easy starter, sucked trainers off feet, leaving many to bravely run the rest of the course barefoot.

The event’s ethos is to get the community together and encourage people to run. It does that, but it also raised more than £3,000 for Thrussington school’s PTFA and the village church’s restoration fund which aims to save the tower.

Melton Building Society, Ginsters, Six, Wreake Valley Craftsman (WVC), Effect Digital, Raylec, Manor Farm, Moir Wade, Quality Discount Stores and Thrussington Stores help sponsor the event.

Senior results: 1st male (affiliated) Adult James Rushton, 1st Female (affiliated) Adult Eva Morant, 1st Male (unaffiliated) Adult Toby Heaver, 1st Female (unaffiliated) Adult Joanna Harrison, 1st Male Vet 50 (affiliated) Adult Lloyd Leavis, 1st Female Vet 50 (affiliated) Adult Fiona Bates, 1st Male Vet 50 (unaffiliated) Adult Scott Alexander, 1st Female Vet 50 (unaffiliated) Adult Jane Collingham.