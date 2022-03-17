Olympic showjumper will ride Churchill III

Churchill III. Photo: George Ryan, VLR Visual.

In an exciting development for British showjumping and the British sport horse breeding industry, The Gemini Stud’s young homebred stallion, Churchill III, will be ridden and produced by Olympic showjumper Holly Smith.

“I am looking forward to working with Churchill III and The Gemini Stud,” said Smith.

“Being able to breed, produce and retain the rides on horses bred in the UK is so important for the development of all horse sports in this country.”

The handsome jet-black four-year-old is a grandson of Christian 25, who represented Team GB at Nations Cup level with Jamie Gornall.

Churchill III’s sire line also benefits from the legendary Olympic showjumper Carthago Z.

His dam, Weltmusik, has already produced an advanced eventer in The Classic Composer, ridden by Harry Meade, and Churchill III shares extensive damline breeding with Izzy Taylor’s 2021 European Championship ride Monkeying Around, winner of multiple CCI4*s and the world young horse championships at Le Lion d’Angers as a six-year-old.

Churchill III also shares damline breeding with Santano II, team bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics with Christopher Burton and winner of the Saumur CCI4*-L.

Churchill III has already been used by mare owners in Europe and the UK.

His first foals will be born this year, including one whose dam is a full-sister to the Australian CCI5* horse Woodstock Bennett.

The Gemini Stud is near Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, not far from Holly’s own yard.

Georgie Belton, founder of The Gemini Stud, said: “We are delighted that Holly will be riding for us in 2022.

“She is an extremely talented rider whose career to date has been outstanding.

“Churchill has an exceptionally balanced, uphill canter and outstanding bascule over a fence, and we can’t wait to see how this lovely young horse progresses.

“The Gemini Stud is especially keen to support British riders who are based here in the UK.

“As recent Olympic results demonstrate, Britain is better positioned than ever to breed and produce international showjumpers and to support British riders.”