Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies first and second teams got back to winning ways with convincing wins in their respective divisions.

The Ladies first team travelled to play Rothley and returned with a convincing 7-2 win. The home side forfeited three rubbers with just two pairs turning out.

Sarah Wright and Evie Pritchard teamed up to collect their two matches with just the loss of five games and skipper Charlie Griffin & Fran Cresswell and Ellie Sorsky & Mia Cameron collecting a rubber apiece.

The Ladies second team entertained Charnwood III in their Division 1B fixture and were delighted to record a 6-3 win, despite having to make more team changes due to injuries and unavailability.

Melton Ladies first team - back to winning ways.

Jess Simpkin and Ellie Jenkins teamed up to collect three wins, skipper Carol Gilchrist partnered Lucie Gaunt at second pairing to take two wins and Laura Fretwell & Alison Wildt came in at third pair to collect an important rubber.

The Men’s first team entertained entertained Leicester Forest East and were disappointed to lose out in a close encounter by a 5-4 scoreline despite the efforts of skipper Ryan Parmar and partner Jake Beagle, who collected a maximum three wins.

Ben Simpkin and Tom Dryell snatched a single rubber, but Sam Dryell and Ollie Aley were unable to manage a win in a hotly-contested match.