Stilton Striders were well represented at the Markfield 10k - the 10th and final race in the Leicestershire Road Running Series.

With 25 clubs taking part in the league it is one of the biggest race series in the UK andGold Standards went to Rhiannon Baxtor in a time of 41:31 and first Strider lady as well as David Brook in 42:09, Kurt Wilson in 42:12, Mark Tyler 43:37, Katie Houghton 44:36 and first V45, Vicki Lowe 47:25 and second V55 and Christina Heerey in 58:10.

Silver Standards went to Luke Knowles in a time of 42:12 and John Houghton in 47:36.

Also, Bronze Standards went to - First Male strider Tom Wilkinson in a time of 41:16, Joe Foster in 42:29, Ben Sheard with his debut run in a time of 43:53, Duncan Greene in 44:11, James Sutton in 44:29, Andy Nicholls 44:52, Mark Preston 46:00, Richard French 48:23, Michael Cooke 51:00, Jas Kirwan 56:31 and Chris Genes1:00:41

Stilton Striders at the Markfield 10k race.

Copper standards went to Anthony Ison in a time of 45:22, George Wilson with a return after injury in a time of 45:11, Jamie Dean 45:24, Andrew Wilson 49:06 and a new 10k PB, Courtney Lightfoot 52:58, Nicola Taylor 54:14, Sarah Lawrence 57:16, Christopher Gosden 57:34 and Suzie Skelton 1:06:15

Also Vicki Lowe placed thirrd V55 overall and Christina Heerey was second V65 overall for the Summer Series of races. Joe Foster also completed all 10 races in the series.

Last weekend also proved to be a successful one for Striders members with many taking part in various races.

Close to home was the Leicester Half Marathon and 10k race.

The half marathon was completed by Tom Wilkinson in a time of 1hr 30m 6secs, Kurt Wilson in a PB time of 1hr 33m 7s, Joe Foster in a new PB time of 1hr 34m 57s and taking a whopping 10 minutes off last year's time, Jamie Dean with a PB and in a time of 1hr 40m, Mark Preston in a PB time of 1hr 43m 4secs, Julie Ashby with a PB of 1hr 49m and Tony Oakes in a time of 1hr 55m 2s taking a whole six minutes off his PB and his first sub two-hour half marathon.

At Leicester 10k Courtney Lightfoot came home in a time of 52m 11s.

Another local race was the Stilton Stumble 10K with six club members taking part - Mark Tyler third VM55 in a time of 43m 56s, Rachel Wade second female overall and first VF45 in a time of 45m 12s, Ian Craddock 48h 30s and second VM60, Emma Gardner 52m 43s, Chris Gosden 57h 59m and Christina Heerey 58m19s and second V65.

In the next county members completed Peterborough Half Marathon, James Sutton in an incredible time of 1hr 23m and Rhiannon Baxter in a very strong time of 1hr 273s, with a 47 second PB.

Further south, John Houghton paced his daughter, Holly McDonnel, around the Bournemouth Half Marathon.

Holly's aim was to complete in sub 2hr 30m and John paced her home in 2hr29m!

Vanessa Walker also completed the Chicago Marathon in 5hr29 and continuing her fundraising for Pancreatic Cancer- Vanessa Walker is fundraising for Pancreatic Cancer UK (justgiving.com).