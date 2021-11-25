Date set for CiCLE Classic

The CiCLE Classic will return next year. Photo: Tim Williams

The Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic will return for a 16th edition next year, organisers have confirmed.

“After two years’ absence, we’re back!” organisers announced on social media.

“Once again the UK’s only one-day international elite men’s race in 2022 and the UK’s own real Spring Classic place to place race.”

The date of Sunday, April 24 has also been confirmed.

It has already been announced that requests from foreign teams hoping to take part in the 16th edition have been received.