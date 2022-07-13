Three of the winning team in the Stilton Open with Clive Watts, Melton vice-captain.

The event attracted a field of 190 on a blistering hot day with players coming from as far away as Tyneside and Aylesbury.

The final results were very close with only one point separating the first five teams.

Results were as follows. 1 - Stuart McNeill, Jason Orridge, Guy Stevens, Andrew Hill (MMGC) – 85pts (back 9); 2 – Eddie Cham, Mike Hoggan, Gerry Stephens, Steve Harrison (MMGC) – 85pts; 3 - Lee Francis, Ian Humphries, Paul Keal, Keith Kilbourn (Boston) – 84pts (back 9); 4 - Doug Woolley, Alan Newton, Ian Hickman, Rob Allen (MMGC) – 84pts (back 3); 5 - Paul Varley, Jan Clay, Stephen Clay, Ian Voden (Ormonde Fields) - 84pts

Nearest 3rd in 2: Peter Higgins (Radcliffe on Trent); Nearest 7th: Kevin Pallett (Lingdale); Nearest 11th in 3: Willy Bond (Aylesbury Vale); Nearest 16th: Peter Coolidge (Lingdale)

The Ladies played round one of the President’s Putter and good conditions led to some good scores.

In first place was Jane Berry with 70 followed by Liz Snow with 72.

The Melton Mowbray Golf Club Seniors exacted revenge on the Seniors from Ruddington Grange last Tuesday by winning 4½ to 3½ .

Senior captain Richard Faubert and his partner Paul Britton, Colin Kitchen and his

partner Bob Purkis, Dick Chapman and his partner Denis Dayman and Charlie

Chapman and partner Ray Stone all won whilst Don Benzie and David Bentley halved their match for the 4½ points MMGC earned.

The next match for MMGC Seniors is on Thursday (14th) at The Nottinghamshire.

The previous week, 74 players entered July 4’s Petfood’s Trophy and the results were as follows: 1 – Kris Owen 65 net, 2 – Mick Curtis 66 net, 3 – Brian Geeson 67 net, 4 – Toby Earl 69 net ocb, 5 – Mezz Watchorn 69 net ocb.

A further 26 players entered round three of the Compton Cup and the results were as follows: 1 – Matthew Kerr 71 net, 2 – Alex Thorn 72 ocb, 3 – Bill Crichton 72.

Two’s Sweep: 4 shares: L Robson, J Orridge, D Raven, J Thorn; 2 shares : J Inguanta