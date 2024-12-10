Melton Skittles League
There was just the one game played last week following the postponement of the Syston Cons vs Carington Arms game due to a clash with the Leicester City vs West Ham match ....
British Legion 6-5 Ashby Nomads
Top Scorers ...
30 .. T. Riley for Ashby Nomads
26 .. R. Slater for Ashby Nomads
24 .. K. Carter for British Legion
League Table
British Legion P9 .. 61.5 pts
Syston Cons P8 .. 58.5 pts
Ashby Nomads P9 .. 34 pts
Carington Arms P8 .. 33pts
Highest Averages
D. Clark for Syston Cons @ 5.78
G. Mabbott for British Legion @ 5.28
T. Riley for Ashby Nomads @ 5.19
Fixtures for Tuesday 10th December
Ashby Nomads vs Carington Arms
Brirish Legion vs Syston Cons