Melton Skittles League

By Chris Buxton
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 16:52 BST

Result from Tuesday 3rd December.

There was just the one game played last week following the postponement of the Syston Cons vs Carington Arms game due to a clash with the Leicester City vs West Ham match ....

British Legion 6-5 Ashby Nomads

Top Scorers ...

Long Alley Skittles

30 .. T. Riley for Ashby Nomads

26 .. R. Slater for Ashby Nomads

24 .. K. Carter for British Legion

League Table

British Legion P9 .. 61.5 pts

Syston Cons P8 .. 58.5 pts

Ashby Nomads P9 .. 34 pts

Carington Arms P8 .. 33pts

Highest Averages

D. Clark for Syston Cons @ 5.78

G. Mabbott for British Legion @ 5.28

T. Riley for Ashby Nomads @ 5.19

Fixtures for Tuesday 10th December

Ashby Nomads vs Carington Arms

Brirish Legion vs Syston Cons

