Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Ladies Vets take the spoils in derby game against Hamilton

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Ladies Vets team took the spoils in a very entertaining home fixture with local rivals Hamilton 3 with a 6-2 win.

Played in a competitive style but with a sporting attitude shown throughout by both sets of ladies, the Melton Ladies win was led by Laura Fretwell and Sue Corfield, who collected a maximum four sets, with skipper Bridget Ingle and Natalie Clayton weighing in with two sets.

(L. FRETWELL & S. CORFIELD Won 6-1 6-0, Won 6-0 6-0. B. INGLE & N. CLAYTON Won 6-0 6-0. Lost 2-6 6-7).

The Ladies' first team kept up their recent good form when they entertained a strong Charnwood 1 team in their Premiership fixture and took the points with a 6-3 win.

Melton Ladies first team - winners against Charnwood.

Sarah Wright and Maia Dunn proved the cornerstone of the win with a solid maximum three wins with skipper Charlie Griffin and Danielle Wells weighing in with two wins and Ellie Sorsky and Jessica Rowe collecting a single win.

(C. GRIFFIN & D. WELLS Won 8-3, Won 8-2, Lost 7-8. S. WRIGHT & M. DUNN Won 8-4, Won 8-2, Won 8-2. E. SORSKY & J. ROWE Won 8-5, Lost 5-8, Lost 2-8).

The Ladies' second team entertained Carisbrooke B in their Division 1B

fixture and were on the end of a narrow 5-4 defeat.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and Lucie Gaunt and second pairing of Jo Heggs and Sarah Medcalf collected two wins apiece with third pairing of Jess Simpkin and Laura Medcalf losing out on two tight matches.

(C. GILCHRIST & L. GAUNT Won 8-5, Won 8-1, Lost 2-8. S. MEDCALF & J. HEGGS Won 8-4, Won 8-4 , Lost 1-8. J. SIMPKIN & L. FRETWELL Lost 5-8, Lost 6-8 , Lost 6-8).

The Men's first team travelled to Leicestershire B for their Division 1 fixture and went down by a 6-3 scoreline, despite the efforts of skipper Ryan Parmar and partner James Rowe, who collected an excellent maximum three wins.

(R. PARMAR & J. ROWE Won 8-1, Won 8-1, Won 8-7. J. BEAGLE & A. FREESTONE Lost 5-8, Lost 5-8, Lost 4-8. O. ALEY & B. SIMPKIN Lost 4-8, Lost 3-8, Lost 6-8).

The Men's second team travelled to high flying Wigston 1 in their Division 3B

fixture and also went down by a 6-3 defeat with skipper Justin Horobin and partner Jimmi Cox collecting two wins and the rapidly improving youngsters Liam Morrison and Tom Ursell collecting a single win.