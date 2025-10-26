Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Juniors out in force for annual tournament

MMTC PARENTS & CHILD TOURNEY

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Annual Parent and Child Tournament once again proved a roaring success with a record number of entries this year.

The morning session for children under 11 years of age and their parents saw a huge entry of 24 couples turn out with 14 couples in the afternoon session for over 11 years of age and their parents.

The format is a tried and tested one with Head Coach Di Burdett and assistant Ryan Parmar running the tournament like a well oiled machine with seemingly non stop action from 9am til 3pm.

After the morning session which saw four groups competing , the pairs going through to the semi finals were Toby Wildt and mum Ali, Henley Culpan and dad Mark, Noah Daniels and dad Matt and Otis Bond and dad Matt.

Winners & RU MMTC Over 11's Parent & Child

Toby and Ali were paired against Henley and Mark and after a closely fought match. Toby and Ali clinched a place in the final with a 12-9 score.

The other semi final saw a real nailbiter with Otis and Matt just getting the better of Noah and Matt by a narrow 9-8 score.

The final lived up to the occasion with lots of super closely fought rallies with play swinging one way then the other before Toby and Ali finally broke clear to take the title by a 15-12 scoreline.

The afternoon session saw the arrival of the older youngsters with many of the parents far more anxious than their siblings and praying that old injuries would not surface whilst their matches were on whilst knowing that many of their siblings were not only fit but also very good tennis players.

MMTC Parent & Child Tourney Under 11 Winners /RU and Semi Finalists

Several parents had already played in the morning session and without a breather were soon back on court one of which was Chris Watson who was now with son Arthur following his efforts with Vinnie.

Despite his fatigue they battled through to the semi finals where they were to meet favourite and last years champion Harrison and dad Mark Culpan with the Culpans proving just too strong in a 19-4 win.

The other semi final saw Ben England and mum Sarah paired against Jake and Richard Billing and after another excellent contest Ben and Sarah edged through by a 11-9 score.

The final saw the two youngsters showing an excellent turn of speed around the courts allied to some big hitting and superb volleying with the parents trying their hardest to keep the ball in play and away from their siblings as much as possible.

MMTC Parent & Child Tourney Over 11's Line Up

When the final whistle was blown Harrison and Mark had inched in front and took the title with an 18-13 score.

The Tournament proved to be a roaring success off the court as well with parents of youngsters once again running Tombola, Cake Stall and a BBQ which was kept busy throughout.

Organiser and Head Coach Di Burdett was delighted with the turn out and reported that several parents had already signed up for tennis sessions at the club and others were likely to get on board.