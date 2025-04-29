Holwell Sports Bowls Club slip to friendly defeat

HSBC V.President Fred Thorpe and SBC Captain Ken Renshaw give match day introductions

Holwell Sports BC were narrowly beaten by Syston BC during a friendly on Saturday.

The match was played over 4 triples rinks with Syston BC coming out victors by 63 shots to 54. Two rinks were won by Syston BC with Holwell Sports BC winning one and the other being drawn. Holwell Sports BC Top Rink was skipped by Peter Orridge with a score of 18-16.

Rink scores: Bettine Broadberry, Glen Roberton and Peter Orridge beat B Wright 18-16; Lara Higgins, Eddie Pearson and Eric Faulconbridge drew with K Renshaw 13-13; James Cregan, Mike Jones and Fred Thorpe lost to C Wilkinson 15-16; Harold Cramp, Claire Cregan and Dennis Hopkinson lost to J Kennell 8-18. Holwell Sports BC will be looking to return to winning ways next week when they host Birstall Bowls Club.