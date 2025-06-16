Holwell Sports Bowls Club slip to defeats in recent games

Saturday friendly matches against Kirby Muxloe BC and Market Overton BC resulted in further defeats for Holwell Sports BC

Kirby Muxloe Bowls Club were welcomed to Welby Road, and went away with a resounding victory. The match was played over 4 rinks, and KMBC won all of them. The final shots score for the match was HSBC 52 - KMBC 69. There was one period of suspended play due to rain, but overall we managed to escape most of the rain showers. Having no winning rink, there was no Top Rink award presented.