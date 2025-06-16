Holwell Sports Bowls Club slip to defeats in recent games
Kirby Muxloe Bowls Club were welcomed to Welby Road, and went away with a resounding victory. The match was played over 4 rinks, and KMBC won all of them. The final shots score for the match was HSBC 52 - KMBC 69. There was one period of suspended play due to rain, but overall we managed to escape most of the rain showers. Having no winning rink, there was no Top Rink award presented.
Rink scores: Anne Spaulding, Ken Tween, Evelyn Underwood & Glen Roberton 15-17; Bettine Broadberry, Angelo Grillo, Clair Cregan & Dennis Hopkinson 16-20; James Cregan, Geoff Rudkin, Clive Underwood & Sue Lemon 10-17; Mark Cregan Lara Higgins, Mike Jones & Fred Thorpe 11-15.
On a warm, but breezy, afternoon, Market Overton Bowls Club completed a further success over Holwell Sports Bowls Club. On another fast running green, the match was played over 4 triples rinks of which MOBC won 3 to HSBC 1. The final match shots score was HSBC 53 - MOBC 73. The Top Rink award was won on Evelyn Underwood's rink.
Rink scores: Ken Tween, Mark Simmons & Evelyn Underwood 15-12; Bettine Broadberry, Mike Jones & Glen Roberton 12-18; James Cregan, Dennis Hopkinson & Fred Thorpe 12-18; Anne Spaulding, Claire Cregan & Byron James 14-25.