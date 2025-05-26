Holwell Sports Bowls Club continues the season with mixed results

Match play at Brookfield Electric Bowls Club (Leicester)

Two County Matches were played during the week with one win and one loss, and a further loss recorded at the Saturday Friendly.

The County 'Top Club' match was played away against Soar Valley Bowls Club over five disciplines. Holwell Sports BC won the match by 3 games to 2 and a match score of 76-71.

Rink scores: 2 wood singles - Kyle Warrington v Chapman 14-11; 4 wood singles - Neil Hope v Hutchinson 10-21; Pairs - Ethan Giblett & Chris Rogers v Winfield 26-6; Triples - Mike Jones, Mel Bass & Mark Williams v Smith 20-13; Rinks - Bob Lemon, Fred Thorpe, Peter Orridge & Bob Penny v McCalsh 6-20.

Holwell Sports BC's second match in the County 'Tony Alcock' competition was played away against Shepshed Bowls Club A. Unfortunately, HSBC lost with each team winning one rink, but the total shot score was HSBC 27 - SBC 36.

Rink scores: Bob Lemon, Joy Penny, Sue Lemon & Arthur Broadberry v G Jones 17-15; Bettine Broadberry, Peter Orridge, Evelyn Underwood & Fred Thorpe v P Taylor 10-21.

The first Saturday Friendly away match of the season was played at Brookfield Electric Bowls Club (Leicester). With a good turn out of players, the match was played over 5 rinks games. HSBC were well beaten on the day with one game won, one drawn, but three were lost. The final match shots score was HSBC 68 - BEBC 86. The Top Tink award was won by Sue Lemon's rink with a score of 19-14.

Rink scores: Eddie Pearson, Clive Underwood, Peter Orridge & Sue Lemon v K Brown 19-14; Bob Lemon, George Butler, Evelyn Underwood & Bob Penny v T Anderson 16-16; James Cregan, Claire Cregan, Fred Thorpe & Eric Faulconbridge v L Holmes 14-16; Bettine Broadberry, Joy Penny, Dennis Hopkinson & Arthur Broadberry v M Wade 12-17; Mark Cregan, Angelo Grillo, Mike Jones & Glen Roberton v G Edwards 7-23.