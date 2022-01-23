Hamilton Tennis Club's ladies secure promotion

Hamilton ladies first team who have won promotion. From left: Emily Harrison, Penny Hallam, Polly Dolby and Margret Roskell

Hamilton Tennis Club's ladies' first team are celebrating after securing promotion to group three with a 6-2 win over Belvoir firsts.

It was the team’s last winter league match of the season and should have been played in November but was rescheduled after snow stopped play.

Penny Hallam with Emily Harrison won a maximum four sets while Margaret Roskell with Polly Dolby won two.

There are still some matches left to play in the group but Hamilton are hoping they have done enough to stay in top spot with only one team able to catch them.