Hamilton Tennis Club's ladies secure promotion
By Jan Jackson
Hamilton Tennis Club's ladies' first team are celebrating after securing promotion to group three with a 6-2 win over Belvoir firsts.
It was the team’s last winter league match of the season and should have been played in November but was rescheduled after snow stopped play.
Penny Hallam with Emily Harrison won a maximum four sets while Margaret Roskell with Polly Dolby won two.
There are still some matches left to play in the group but Hamilton are hoping they have done enough to stay in top spot with only one team able to catch them.
Other club members who have played in the team this season are Tracy White, Margaret Heggs and Nicky Herbert.