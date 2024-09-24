Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hamilton Tennis Club's annual championships continued this week with the mens doubles group stages.

The group winners Kris Kutor/Simon Bligh and Ciaran Boylan/Will Harrison took on the two group runners up In the semi finals where Kris and Simon beat Stuart Bartram/Tim Smith 6-2 and Ciaran/Will beat Graham Brown/Doug Hacking 6-4.

The mixed doubles the following evening saw 10 couples playing in two groups. Both groups were highly contested with the pairs of Margaret Heggs/Tim Smith and Chris Stevens/James Greenberry unable to break the monopoly of the top seeds.

Group winners were Kris Kutor/Penny Hallam and Graham Brown/Nicky Herbert with runners up Ciaran Boylan/Sue Harrison and Emily and Will Harrison.

Kris and Penny beat Emily and Will 6-1 in the semi final but Ciaran and Sue had a long close match to beat Graham and Nicky 7-5 which was as close as the score-line suggests.

The ladies doubles brought the group stages to a close and each pair played everyone else to find the top two couples.

The top seeds Penny Hallam and Emily Harrison were in superb form and won all their matches comfortably while Sue Harrison and Margaret Roskell were runners up but were made to work hard to beat 3rd and 4th pairs Chris Stevens/Jo Draper Moore and Margaret Heggs/Claire Cook.

The championship organisers Will Harrison and Gillian Bunting were delighted to see so many members taking part, especially some new members. The remaining finals will be played in the coming weeks.