Hamilton TC teams top their tables

The ladies' firsts - Tracy White, Margaret Heggs, Penny Hallam and Emily Harrison.

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team continued their good run of form with an emphatic victory over Market Bosworth.

Penny Hallam with Emily Harrison and Tracy White with Margret Heggs won 8-0 which cements their place at the top of group four.

The ladies’ second team, who play in group seven, are also in top spot following two recent wins.

The second team's Margaret Shufflebotham, Jo Draper-Moore, Nicky Herbert and Libby Duncan

Polly Dolby with Margaret Shufflebotham and Margaret Roskell with Nicky Herbert beat the University of Leicester 5-3, Nicky and Margaret taking three sets and Polly and Margaret two.

The team of Nicky Herbert with Libby Duncan and Margaaret Shufflebotham with Jo Draper-Moore beat Gynsill seconds 6-2, Nicky and Libby winning all four sets and Margaret and Jo two.

The ladies’ third team of Bridget Longworth with Gillian Bunting and Jan Brookes with Celia Bown lost 8-0 to Loughborough thirds.

Hamilton men’s second team had a satisfying 7-1 victory over local rivals Melton Mowbray.

Mark Ashman with Richard Physick won all their sets while Simon Bligh and Graham Brown won three.

The men’s second team of Graham Brown with Nathan Morgans and Will Harrison with Mark Ashman lost 7-1 at Gynsill, Mark and Will winning the consolation set.