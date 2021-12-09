Hamilton maintain top spot

Margaret Shufflebotham, Jo Draper-Moore, Nicky Herbert and Libby Duncan

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ firsts maintained their position at the top of group four despite losing to second place Leicester Forest East.

The team of Margaret Heggs with Penny Hallam and Margaret Roskell with Nicky Herbert were narrowly defeated 5-3 with Margaret and Penny winning the three.

Against Desford firsts the team of Margaret Heggs with Tracy White and Margaret Roskell with Emily Harrison won 5-3.

Margaret and Tracy won three sets and Margaret and Emily two.

With only one match left to play the ladies’ second team are still within a shout of promotion to group six, but it now looks unlikely.

They beat Charnwood fourths 5-3.

Libby Duncan with Nicky Herbert won three sets and Jo Draper Moore with Margaret Shufflebotham two.

Their 5-3 defeat to Roundhill seconds was a close affair with Hamilton losing two out of three tie breaks giving the opposition the edge.

Nicky Herbert with Sue Harrison won two sets and Margaret Shufflebotham with Rosie Gildove one.