Hamilton Ladies Veterans complete their tennis season with a win

By Margaret Roskell
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:29 GMT
Hamilton Ladies 1st veterans team completed their season with a 6-2 win over Victoria I.

Both pairs of Tracy White / Margaret Heggs and Penny Hallam / Sue Harrison won 3 sets each for a comfortable victory in the heat.

This leaves the team narrowly missing out on promotion mainly due to the 7-1 loss away to Hinckley 2 suffered by the team of Margaret Roskell / Polly Ahir and Margaret Heggs / Sue Harrison.

