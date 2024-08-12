Hamilton Ladies Veterans complete their tennis season with a win
Hamilton Ladies 1st veterans team completed their season with a 6-2 win over Victoria I.
Both pairs of Tracy White / Margaret Heggs and Penny Hallam / Sue Harrison won 3 sets each for a comfortable victory in the heat.
This leaves the team narrowly missing out on promotion mainly due to the 7-1 loss away to Hinckley 2 suffered by the team of Margaret Roskell / Polly Ahir and Margaret Heggs / Sue Harrison.
