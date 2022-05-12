Hamilton ladies’ firsts off to a flying start

Polly Ahir, Tracy White, Jessi Jackson, Margaret Heggs, Margaret Shufflebotham and Penny Hallam.

They secured an emphatic 8-1 victory over Westfields firsts as the county summer leagues got into full swing.

Penny Hallam with partner Margaret Shufflebotham and Tracy White with partner Jessi Jackson both won all three sets they played for.

Meanwhile, Polly Ahir and Margaret Heggs won two of their sets.

The second team – who have been newly promoted this summer – just lost out when they entertained Houghton firsts.

Nicky Herbert with partner Sue Harrison, Margaret Roskell with partner Margaret Shufflebotham and Jo Draper-Moore with partner Chris Stevens were the six players representing Hamilton on this occasion.

Nicky and Sue won two sets with the two Margarets also winning two and losing the third on a tie-break.

The men’s first team of Will Harrison, Graham Brown, Nathan Morgans, Simon Bligh, Ciaran Boylan and Stuart Bartam had a tough opener.

They lost out 9-0 to Belvoir Vale.