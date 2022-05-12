Stoke Rochford seniors' biggest away win for a year

Golf news

At home they narrowly beat visitors Radcliffe on Trent by a scoreline of 4.5 to 3.5.

This victory saw the Stoke seniors retain the Friendship Plate.

Results: John Hitchman & Don Werner lost 4&2, Glyn Staines & Ian Thomas lost 4&3, Mike Nixon & David Ford won 4&2, Keith Dugmore & Graham Manton won 4&3, Ken Taylor & Martin Billson won 4&2, Chris Woof & David Hamilton won 5&4, Don Pennycook & Steve Major halved, Malcolm Edwards & Alan Donaldson lost 4&2.

Another victory arrived when the seniors hit the road.

They travelled to face Blankney seniors where a good day saw them return with a 6-2 success.

What appeared to be a strong Stoke side proved to be just that when they recorded their biggest away win margin for over 12 months.

The Blankney course was in good order and the weather matched it.