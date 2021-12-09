Melton Mowbray GC looking to encourage more youngsters to take up golf

Nick Macdonald, junior organiser, Nancy Denny, safeguarding officer, Tony Westwood, club professional, Haydn Snow, club welfare officer.

As part of its junior development programme, Melton Mowbray Golf Club has embarked on several initiatives designed to get more young people into golf.

Club professional Tony Westwood is now running three coaching sessions each week for juniors.

On Tuesday and Thursday evenings there are coaching sessions for the older, more advanced youngsters, with a third session on Sunday afternoons for the younger, beginner children.

He anticipates that these sessions will continue throughout the winter.

Any youngsters who wish to get involved in this programme are invited to contact the pro’s shop on 01664 569529.

Tony is continuing to expand his programme of school visits.

He will be visiting Brownlow and Bottesford schools before Christmas. It is hoped to make further contact with other schools in the new year.

The club has plans to hold an Easter golf camp during the school holidays and possibly one in the February half term.

There are also plans to hold a Junior Open competition at Melton Golf Club.

Two possible dates have been earmarked for this, either Friday, July 22 or July 29.

The club would also like to get a team together to enter some of the county junior competitions.

The second round of the Autumn Trophy was played on Sunday with 45 members taking part.

A three ball Medford (front nine holes stableford format, back nine medal format with the stableford scores being taken off the medal scores) was played.

The winning scores were: 1 David Poolan, Ray Catton, Alan Hodgkinson 19 points; 2 Jordan Hirst, Adrian Cairns, Brian Wray 21 points; 3 Steve Savage, Alan Newton, David McKain 32 points; Nearest the Pin - Liam Wright.

After two rounds David Poolan leads on 18 points one point ahead of Clive Sharpe, Alan Newton and Adrian Cairns.

The weather-delayed first round of the Autumn Trophy competition was held with a good field of 50 enjoying coffee and bacon rolls before a shotgun start.

This was a stableford match with teams of three, all counting on par 3s and the best two on all other holes.

The winning trio with a score of 91 were Gary Kitchen, Clive Sharpe and Nick Humphries.

Second with 89 on count back were Daryl Clater and Gianfranco Vignati with a ghost player making up their three ball.

Third, also on 89, were Fraser Jones, Alan Newton and Giles Hinch.

Nearest the pin prize was won by Chris Radford.

On Monday the latest round of the mixed Mingles competition took place.

In a field depleted by the Toys on the Table event at Hinckley Golf Club, Elaine Howarth and Dick Chapman took the honours with an impressive score of 36.

The next round of this competition will be on December 5.

The Seniors played the second round of their Winter Putter series.

This was a stableford and the winner by a clear seven points over the rest of the 38 strong field was Nick McDonald with a fine 42 points.

In second on count back was Robin Jones on 35 points, followed in third by Jim McCulloch, also 35.

Joint leaders after two rounds are Stephen Harris and Robin Jones with 15 points.

The oldies were out again playing round three of the Winter Putter.

This was won by Mike Hoggan with 39 points followed in second place by Neil Farish with 38 and completing the frame on count back was Robert Lemon with a score of 37.

The leader after three rounds with 22 points was Stephen Harris followed by Robin Jones with 19 and Mike Hoggan on 16.

Booking for the Christmas competition on December 19 is now open.