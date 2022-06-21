Melton Mowbray GC ladies claim third at Am-Am event

The ladies' Am-Am winners with Melton Ladies Captain Joan Allen (right).

Results: 1 Margaret White, Kate Graves, Helen Kirschner and Karen Dearlove (various clubs) 90 points, 2 Chris Bennett, Kim Markillie, Andrea Stocken and Marilyn Sayer (Gedney Hill) 87, 3 Sally Hudson, Jeannette Holland, Jane Berry and Avis Webb (Melton) 86; Nearest the pin – 14th Margaret White, 6th Karen Middleton.

A total of £260 was raised towards the Captain's Alzheimer’s charity.

Ping Competition, a pairs betterball format, was won by Sally Hudson and Lady Captain Joan Allen with an excellent 44 points.

The ladies played their second handicap league match against Kibworth.

The match was drawn 1.5-1.5.

Nancy Denny and Liz Snow won their match with Julia Brown and Jean Moulds getting the half.

In the men’s section, 69 players entered Saturday’s Ludlow Bowl.

Results: 1 Sam Pollard +4, 2 Dave Poolan +3, 3 Joseph Wilson +2 ocb, 4 Clive Sharpe +2 ocb, 5 Neil Travis +2 ocb.

A further 20 players entered round two of the Compton Cup.

Results: 1 Bryan Paton +5, 2 Paul Pearson +1 ocb, 3 Sam Badham +1 ocb; Two’s Sweep - 4 shares, S. Pollard, L. Wright, C. Jackson, D. Poolan, P. Poolan, G. Potter, S. Savage, 2 shares, M. Hatton, R. Catton, M. Wilson.

On a glorious sunny day with little breeze, 25 players took part in the Seniors’ Silver Plate.

This is a singles stableford competition and the runaway winner was Robin Jones with a fine 44 points, seven clear of the chasing pack.

There was a three-way tie for the minor placings with Julian Kisiel taking second on count back with 37 points, followed in third place by Richard Grieve and John Squires in fourth, all scoring 37 points.

The Seniors have had a hectic series of team matches.

They entertained Lingdale in the Leicestershire GU Seniors Knockout and an excellent all round performance saw them gain an emphatic 5-0 win.