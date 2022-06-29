Manton is Stoke Rochford ladies' champion

Laura Manton (right) with Lady Captain Jane White.

The event was an 18-hole medal format for the lower handicaps and 18-hole stableford for the higher handicaps.

The winner of the Turner Cup for the lowest nett score was Watson with an excellent 67.

Louise Bradley (Toft) was second with 69 and Mairad Scott (Toft) came third with 73 ocb.

Winner of the lowest gross was Amelia Wan (Sherwood Forest) with 74 and winner of the stableford was Lady Captain Jane White with 38 points.

The ladies’ club championship, played as a 36-hole scratch competition, was won by Lara Manton with a score of 170, beating runner-up Pam Watson by two stokes.

Winner of the 36 hole nett was Dorne Werner (147), beating runner-up White by one stroke.

The Saturday nett winner was Leven Li and Sunday’s nett winner was Rachel Jones.

The ladies’ Alternative Trophy was won by Debbie Tambly-Jones with 39 points, with Amanda Lewis second on 30.

On a scorching day Stoke Rochford Seniors played the Bagshaw Bowl, an individual stableford competition, proceeds being donated to the Prostate Cancer Charity. The bowl has been competed for annually in the memory of the late Dick Bagshaw and since its donation in 2007 over £7500 has been raised for the Charity.

Winner with 41 points John Martindale, 2nd with 38 points on count back Reg Hughes and 3rd also 38 points David Hamilton

Stoke Rochford Seniors 5 Peterborough Milton 3