Ayto, Dolby and Donaldson claim Multiplier win at Stoke Rochford Golf Club

Golf news.

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s Seniors’ latest Winter Warmer competition was a Bamford Multiplier.

The event was played in teams of three with stableford scores being multiplied on each hole.

On a cold but dry morning, a total of 33 members ventured out onto the course ready for action.

It was a tough format but good scores were available.

The winning team of Brian Ayto, Alan Dolby and Alan Donaldson scored 126 points.

In second place were Jim Davidson, Reg Hughes and David Wilkins.

They carded a good score of 121 points to take the runners-up spot.

Keith Dugmore, John Wright and Peter Gill were third, recording a score of 116.

The overall leader in the Winter Warmer Competition remains Glyn Staines with 29 points.

John Wright is second on 28 and moving into third place with 24 is Alan Dolby.