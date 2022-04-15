Manship wants Melton Town to end home campaign with three points

Melton Town could still have their say in the United Counties League Premier Division North relegation battle.

The Reds host third-bottom Selston Town on Saturday, with manager Tom Manship desperate to pick up three points from the final home game of the campaign.

“We need to finish the season strong,” Manship said.

“It’s the last home game of the season and we need to give the fans something to shout about.

“They’ve supported us all year. We need to finish strong and with a win.”

Selston currently sit five points clear of Pinchbeck United - who recently signed Melton striker Spencer Weir-Daley to aid their survival fight - with the two strugglers still having three games to play.

But Manship is more concerned about his side as back-to-back victories over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend could move the Reds up from seventh to fifth in the table if results elsewhere go their way.

Reds boss Tom Manship.

“There’s a real good platform to build on,” the Melton manager added, hoping his side can go into next season on a high.

“It’s up to us to keep building on that.

“The club’s moving forward. It’s moved forward every season since we’ve been here and it will continue to do so as that’s the kind of people we are and that’s the people we’ve got around the place.

“We want to keep moving forward.”

Town conclude their first season at step five on Easter Monday at Leicestershire rivals Anstey Nomads, both games kicking off at 3pm.

