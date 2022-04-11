Melton Town fan becomes mascot for the day - to celebrate 40th birthday

Many of us have spent hours as youngsters dreaming of leading our team out the tunnel - but for Melton Town fan Stephen Abbott that became a reality as he celebrated turning 40.

The birthday boy, dressed in a Town kit, shades and carrying Minions balloons was mascot for the day.

Although slightly older than the home side's mascots, members of the youth set-up, he got to walk out holding hands with club captain and former Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson as the Reds took on Skegness Town on Saturday.

The special treat was arranged as a birthday celebration by pals, cheering as he entered the field of play, who turned out at the Vertigo Stadium in their numbers.

Stephen also got to greet the home players and fist bump the match officials before joining his pals for drinks on the sidelines.

Skegness won the match 1-0 with a late Jamie Potts finish.

Reds fan Stephen Abbott had a birthday to remember.

Paul Anderson joined in with the fun.