Late heartbreak for Melton Town at Skegness

Smiles and sunshine as Thrussington Fun Run raises £3,000

News you can trust since 1859

Melton Town fan becomes mascot for the day - to celebrate 40th birthday

New signings impress as Melton Town head to Skegness looking to build for next year

Munakandafa scores and assists on home debut as Melton Town beat Heanor

Victory at Dunkirk would secure safety for Holwell Sports

Asfordby look to build on 11-0 win and close in on title

VIDEO: Melton Town manager Tom Manship reflects on 'gutting' defeat at Skegness

Leicestershire's Hassan Azad sees hard work 'pay off' as century denies Worcestershire victory

Leicestershire will 'fight to the end', says Lewis Hill

Late heartbreak for Melton Town at Skegness

Jamie Potts' late winner proved the difference as Skegness Town beat Melton Town 1-0 on Saturday, the only goal of the game coming in stoppage time.