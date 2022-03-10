Grove youngsters show off new kit

Showing off the new strip.

Youngsters from the Grove Primary School are pictured showing off their football strip, sponsored by the Pera Business Park.

“After working at the Grove School for seven years I know how much support from local businesses means to the school and it’s pupils,” said Leanne Morgan, who operates marketing and administration for Pera.

“It was great to be able to come back with Pera Business Park and do something for them.”