'A sad day' as Holwell Sports Women fold

Holwell Sports Women have folded. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Holwell Sports Women have - ‘with a heavy heart’ - folded.

The club, who were competing in the FA Women’s National League Midlands Division One - the fourth tier - made the announcement this week.

“It is with a heavy heart I regret to inform the footballing community that Holwell Sports Women FC have unfortunately had to fold,” a club statement read.

“This is due to unforeseen circumstances.

“This has not been an easy decision for the club committee to make. Please support all involved.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us along our journey.”

Manager Leah Grant, who was also the club’s first-ever captain, said: “A sad day for women’s football but mostly for everyone at this fantastic club.

“A pleasure to be one of the first ever players here and then finally as a coach.

“I have nothing but high hopes for everyone involved. Great memories and friends were made here.”

Keeper Chloe Quinn added: “Absolutely gutted to hear this.

“I played with some quality players at this club who were also really god decent people.

“I wish the players and staff al the best for the future.”

The club began life as Leicester City Women Reserves and then Leicester United, eventually coming under the Holwell umbrella.

While the sad news shocked many in the footballing community, support was quick to flood in for the club and its players.

Sheffield FC Women’s manager Graham Abercrombie echoed the sentiments of Grant as he described the news as ‘another sad day for the women’s game’.

He also offered the Sports squad the opportunity to train alongside his side until they found new teams.

Holwell’s final match was a 4-3 home defeat to Doncaster Rovers Belles in November, the visitors claiming the points in the final seconds.

Belles coach Andy Butler wrote a tweet to the club saying: “Sorry to hear the news. From everyone at Doncaster Belles we wish you all well.